LEWISTON — The town police officer accused of videotaping a woman while she changed in a locker room has resigned from the department.
The Lewiston Town Board approved the resignation of Alexander Ruckh, who had been a member of Lewiston Police Department since 2014, during its work session on Thursday.
Supervisor Steve Broderick said that leaving the department was an arrangement included in Ruckh's plea bargain.
"I hope it works out for him," Broderick said. "Part of the plea deal was his resignation."
Ruckh, of Lewiston, is alleged to have "surreptitiously video recorded (a female) victim changing her clothes in a locker room on numerous occasions” in the spring and summer of 2017, according to a statement from District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek at the time of Ruckh's arrest.
He was arrested by New York State Police on Dec. 13 after he turned himself in on three counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony. He had been on unpaid administrative leave since his arrest.
An order of protection was issued barring Ruckh from having any contact with the victim, who is believed to be the only individual he was targeting.
State Police said Ruckh was not on duty as a police officer at the time of the alleged crimes. The agency did not disclose how they became aware of the matter.
In order to protect the victim's identity, police have not released the location where the surveillance took place, but indicated that it did not happen in a government facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.