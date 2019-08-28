BUFFALO -- A U.S. District Court judge has sent a former Kingsmen Motorcycle Club leader to prison for 20 years.
Judge Elizabeth Wolford handed down the sentence to Timothy Enix a/k/a Blaze, 60, for his conviction on charges of RICO conspiracy, possession of firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence, and using and maintaining premises for drug distribution. Enix had been the club's Florida/Tennessee Regional president and it's national treasurer.
Enix, along with Kingsmen national president David Pirk and Andre Jenkins, a club enforcer, were all found guilty, after a four-month trial, of running a criminal enterprise that sought to turn what had been a local motorcycle club into what federal prosectors called a “vicious gang” bent on “terrorizing” the Western New York area.
Pirk, 67, a Lockport native and Jenkins, 39, also known as “Little Bear,” were convicted of numerous RICO conspiracy, murder, firearms and drug dealing charges.
At the center of the prosecution’s case against the trio of club leaders was the Sept. 6, 2014 murders of Paul Maue and Daniel “DJ” Szymanski. The two men were shot behind the North Tonawanda KMC Chapter clubhouse.
“Following the 2014 murders in North Tonawanda, this office decided that enough was enough," United States Attorney of the Western District of New York James P. Kennedy Jr. said. "It was time to put an end to this criminal organization for good."
Pirk was convicted of orchestrating the execution-style killing of Maue and Szymanski. Jenkins, who was previously found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole in New York state court, for carrying out the murders, was found guilty of similar crimes by the federal court jury.
Prosecutors said that, beginning in 2013, certain Kingsmen members, including Pirk and Enix, wanted to establish the KMC as a “1% Club.” The “1%” refers to a claim by a representative of the American Motorcycle Association that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding citizens while the remaining one percent engage in criminal activities such as drug, firearms and human trafficking and acts of extortion leading to violence.
"Criminal organizations should take notice," Kennedy said "One percenters are not welcome in the western district of New York, and if you come here and commit crimes, then know that you will be 100% dismantled.”
Enix, Pirk, Jenkins and 18 other Kingsmen members were accused of engaging, directly and indirectly, in acts of murder, assault, robbery, kidnapping, drug trafficking, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering.
The KMC operated chapters and clubhouses in New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Florida. Prosecutors said all of the clubhouses were used for illegal activity.
"With today’s sentencing of the final KMC member, I can say thanks to the prosecutors in my office and our law enforcement partners across the region and across the country," Kennedy said. " With two KMC members, including the national president, receiving multiple life sentences, and 18 other KMC members receiving prison sentences of up to 20 years, other outlaw motorcycle gangs and criminal organizations should take notice.”
