A community forum is scheduled for 7 to 8 tonight at Refuge Temple of Christ, 15 Cottage St. The purpose is to gather parents, community members and other stakeholders such as teachers and support staff who want to have a say in the search for a new Lockport City School District superintendent and were unable to attend any of three other forums.
The last two forums were held in school buildings, where Orleans / Niagara BOCES Superintendent Clark Godshall asked attendees about the characteristics he should vet candidates for when applications start coming in.
These forums are not the only avenues through which Godshall has gathered such information. On the district’s website, interested individuals could weigh in using a program called Thought Exchange, posting their thoughts and rating others’ posts. The platform got more than 500 responses, according to Godshall.
Godshall gave a presentation about feedback in the forums to the school board on Wednesday night.
“What are you looking for in a superintendent? Well, the feedback was, you wanted experience as a teacher, building principal, central officer administrator or superintendent of schools,” Godshall reported.
Other qualities listed were: outstanding communicator; leadership style built upon integrity, trust, enthusiasm, compassion and strong relationships; high moral and ethical behavior; humility and empathy; understanding the needs of students including their socioeconomic, ethnic and cultural background; maintain a responsible budget; keep a safe school environment; understand the uniqueness of Lockport in regard to its needs and community involvement; and having a diverse background.
“You want to hear from everybody, and I praise you for doing that,” Godshall told the board, noting that Lockport’s community input “has been the most extensive I’ve seen, and I also train all the other BOCES superintendents on the search process.”
An application for the superintendent’s post was created using the list of the qualities gathered at the forums, and posing questions such as:
— The Lockport City School District Board of Education is expecting the successful candidate to become an integral part of the school/community. What steps will you take to meet this expectation?
— Describe your understanding of, and experience in, the process of raising assessment results.
Applications will be accepted until Dec. 6.
“The next big date, the board will be reviewing all the applicants in December,” Godshall said. “You’ll see every piece of paper and then you’ll whittle the candidates down to a smaller group. You’ll conduct one-on-one interviews and hopefully by January you’ll have narrowed the pool down. … By Jan. 18 you’ll appoint a superintendent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.