A raise is in the works for the Finance Director position in the City of Lockport. During today’s Common Council meeting, officials will vote on whether to raise the schedule of hiring and subsequent raises for the Finance Director position, currently held by Tim Russo.
The resolution is sponsored by Alderman-at-Large and Common Council President Ellen Schratz who had also sponsored the original decrease in salary in April of 2020.
Schratz said in a phone interview with the US& that in 2020 Finance Director Scott Schrader had just departed in December of 2019 after former-Mayor Anne McCaffrey’s replacement, Mayor Michelle Roman, had won her first election.
“At that time,” Schratz said. “We weren’t sure if we needed that position.”
To that point, funds were taken out of the salary line in the budget.
Schratz said that she is grateful that Russo took the position because, “it was a little lower than what was needed.”
Upon hiring, a finance director will earn $91,0107 compared to $77,686 if the resolution is passed. At Step 2, $95,662 will substitute $81,570, at Step 3, $100,445 will substitute $85,658, at Step 4, $105,468 will substitute $89,930, at Step 5, $110,745 will substitute $94,426 and at Step 6 $116,278 will substitute $99,147.
Russo said that if the measure is passed he will be “extremely grateful” to the Common Council and Mayor Roman. He also noted that he had not asked for the change.
