Mayor Michelle M. Roman has officially begun the search for a new finance director with a recent job posting soliciting candidates.
The city has been without a finance director since the resignation of former Finance Director Scott Schrader at the beginning of the year.
In the meantime, the finance director's role has been filled with a contract with the Bonadio Group. An invoice from the Bonadio Group shows that for one month its services cost the city $21,240.
Roman said she wants a full-time finance director to not have to incur this cost monthly.
"I would like to get somebody in that is full-time dedicated to the city at a very reduced cost. We have a lot of other items that need to be looked at and considered where that money can go," Roman said.
Roman said she knew the service would be expensive, but she was still surprised at how expensive it ended up being.
The posting says the work will involve planning, directing and coordinating the financial management, accounting and auditing activities of the city. The activities include designing and coordinating the city budget, collecting data and analyzing it for budgetary and fiscal planning purposes.
Education requirements for the post are graduation master's degree in business administration, public administration, economics or a closely related field and two years of experience in public or business administration or graduation with a bachelors degree in business administration, public administration, economics or a closely related field and three years of experience in public or business administration.
The posting says the deadline for applications is March 13. Roman said she would like to interview candidates the week of March 16, and she is hoping to have a new finance director in place in April.
The position was created after a 2014 audit by the state Comptroller's office placed some of the blame for the city's financial crisis on then-Treasurer Mike White.
