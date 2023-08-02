The Niagara County Fair kicked off on Wednesday with the long-awaited return of the Farm-City Breakfast.
Approximately 600 people turned out for the buffet-style meal, the purchase of a ticket for which covered their admission to the fairgrounds for the day.
Breakfast began with an invocation by retired Niagara County Clerk Wayne Jagow, former pastor of Concordia Lutheran Church.
Jagow said that this year his wife asked whether he knew how many years he’d been leading the prayer at the Farm-City Breakfast. He didn’t know, he said, but she did.
“She said, ‘about 50 years!’ That’s a lot of sausage!,” he quipped, bringing laughter from the crowd. “The remarkable thing about that is seeing generations of generations here. Some of the kids I saw back then are grandparents and they’re bringing their grandkids here.”
Elsewhere on the fairgrounds, a trio of teenage 4-H’ers tended to their steers and talked about how much fun they have in 4-H and at the county fair.
It’s a great way to see friends, Wilson High School junior Colton Frerichs said. Plus, the money that he earns by caring for and showing beef cows will help him further his education after high school. He wants to pursue a career in law enforcement, he said.
Colton’s older sister, Lilah Frerichs, high school senior, said caring for animals has taught her more about herself.
“When you care for and show animals, you learn how to help people in a different way,” she said, adding that her earnings are being invested in her future, too. Lilah wants to be an elementary school teacher.
Justin Rogers, executive director of Niagara County Cornell Cooperative Extension, pointed out new and traditional features of the 2023 county fair.
“The staples are here: The livestock. The auction. The animal shows. All the food vendors, all the fair food that you look for,” he said. There’s also a petting zoo, the Kidbuck$ Game Show and Gizmo D. Robot, as well as the kangaroo exhibit that went over so well last year.
“There’s always some good things going on, lots of great entertainment, just a great family-friendly environment,” Rogers said.
The fair continues through Sunday. Admission is $10 per person; children younger than 6 years are admitted free of charge. On Sunday, admission is $7 per person or $20 per carload. More information can be found at cceniagaracounty.org/niagara-county-fair.
