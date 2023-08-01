Rides, vendors, livestock and the sounds of merriment will soon fill the Niagara County Fairgrounds.
The transformation that sees the field off Lake Avenue turned into a full-fledged fair seems to happen quickly, over a span of a few days.
While this reporter walked around the fairgrounds Monday afternoon, several vendors, ride operators and farmers were seen getting ready to set up shop for the thousands of fairgoers that will be visiting throughout the week.
Justin Rogers, executive director of Niagara County Cornell Cooperative Extension, noted the setup would be “about 90 percent done” by the end of Monday.
While the setup itself is completed in mere days, CCE undertakes fair preparations year-round.
“It’s just a constant, cyclical thing to get ready for the event,” Rogers said.
Following months of behind-the-scenes planning, the process of whipping the fairgrounds into shape begins in June.
“We start getting potholes filled, getting equipment put together and getting chairs staged,” Rogers said.
Midway rides started to arrive over the weekend, coming directly from the Orleans County Fair, and most vendors began arriving shortly thereafter.
The tents that stage events including the fair-opening Farm-City Breakfast are the next pieces to arrive. Rogers said the rest of the vendors and fair personnel will be ready to roll today.
Asked what’s the secret to an efficient set-up, Rogers said it’s simply the people involved.
“It’s just a passionate group of people and good communication. That’s what really makes it happen.”
The fair runs from Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $10 per person; children younger than 6 years are admitted free. On Sunday, admission is $7 per person or $20 per carload. More information can be found at cceniagaracounty.org/niagara-county-fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.