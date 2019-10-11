Fire board members debate approach to arbitrator's decision

The city's Fire Board of Commissioner's met this week for the first time since the September release of an arbitrator's decision on firefighter staffing levels.
The meeting revealed divisions among board members on tentative plans to comply with the decision.
In September, Arbitrator Michael Lewandowski determined the city violated its contract with the Lockport Fire Department union, ruling that the city must restore minimum staffing levels of nine firefighters, which would require 12 firefighters to be hired.
City attorney Allen Miskell said he has directed outside counsel Bryan Goldberger to file an appeal in State Supreme Court in an attempt to have the decision vacated. Miskell said the decision could be confirmed, modified or vacated by the State Supreme Court.
"All three of those are possibilities," Miskell said.
Since the city is appealing the decision, Miskell noted that the city won't be compelled to implement the requirement to increase staffing right now.
Miskell added that Goldberger "felt very strongly that there are viable bases to appeal, that this is not a frivolous appeal."
Fire board commissioner Kathryn Fogle noted they haven't seen the 2020 budget yet. She also asked if coming up with a plan or plans to deal with the possibility of implementing the arbitration decision was even a responsibility of the fire board.
"Historically, has the fire board done this?" Fogle said.
Alderman-at-large Larry Eggert, who was just appointed this week to the fire board, said he thinks the board is in a unique opportunity to develop some possible "contingency plans."
"Right now, we have nothing. There is no plans," Eggert said. "It isn't so much about finances right now. It's about we should have four, five contingency plans ready to go."
Mayor Michelle Roman presented the fire board with a document outlining the possible costs for bringing back ambulance service and the potential revenue it could bring in for the city, as well as potential revenue numbers for the proposed accident recovery policy.
"These are to keep the conversation going ... These are by no means a final draft," Miskell said.
The Union-Sun & Journal was given a copy of the document. Roman noted her figures call for two ambulances.
She believes that the ambulance could bring in $800,000 to $1 million in additional revenue for the city.
Roman's document estimates the total cost for 12 months for 12 firefighters would be $944,232, with that being on the higher end. The document estimates it would cost $207,000 for everything with two van-style ambulances and $327,000 for everything with two box-style ambulances. She added that the city is applying for a grant for the ambulances, and the grant, if awarded to the city, would cover most of the cost.
Fogle said she doesn't believe that two is enough and that four ambulances would be needed.
Roman said right now Twin City Ambulances doesn't always have advanced life support on their ambulances, so sometimes Lockport firefighters have to assist.
"Our men are already providing this service through a private industry that is making the profit off of this and we're not making anything off of this," Roman said.
Mike Barnwell, president of the Lockport Firefighters union, observed that the Twin City ambulances are coming from further away, saying that one came from Millersport and the I-90 on Tuesday. He added some have even come from as far as Akron.
