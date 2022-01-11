Two new Fire Board commissioners will be overseeing the work done by fire officials on a barrage of issues at their monthly meetings.
Fourth Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle and Sienna Marren, an 18-year-old Lockport resident, were confirmed by Mayor Michelle Roman to the Fire Board which already included Charlie Morello, Robert Bates and Denise Michel. They replace 2nd Alderman Luke Kantor and Jeff Schratz, respectively.
Morello was re-elected as president of the board.
In the absence of Fire Chief Pat Brady, who announced his retirement on Dec. 30, 2021, Luca Quagliano serves as Interim Fire Chief by direction of a motion by the Fire Board in December.
Quagliano and Assistant Fire Chief Rob Haley have taken the promotion exam and are awaiting results from New York state. The new chief will be selected after determining who received the best score as wells as a formal interview process.
Other issues discussed at the Tuesday night Fire Board meeting included the opening of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant for applications.
The SAFER grant provides funding to fire departments to increase the number of firefighters available at all times for an emergency.
“This particular SAFER grant has a 100% share from the federal government, so the city would not have a share the entire time for this period, which is a great thing,” Quagliano said. “We would write this grant under the premise of adding jobs. Not retention.”
Roman indicated that the city is under contractual obligation to create four new jobs for firefighters.
“The minimum we’re doing is four that we need to meet the requirements,” Roman said and added she’s open to more jobs for firefighters.
“Because it’s 100% and the city doesn’t necessarily have to come up with that money, and because of future possibilities of other things that the fire department would potentially be adding on if they work everything out, it would be better to apply for more,” she said.
Quagliano also said that the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) Program deadline was extended 30-days to the end of January.
“Good or bad,” he said. “It gives me a little more time to make sure everything’s proper.”
Quagliano said he would submit for an application for a $1.2 million ladder truck.
“It’s largely done, I’ve got just a slight more editing,” he said. “There’s just a couple bits of information that I’ve gotten and that’ll be submitted. ... We’re asking for just over $1.2 million.
“It’s a federal government and local government split so the federal government will give 90% and the city will bear the other 10%.”
The meeting went into executive session to discuss personnel issues, as well as negotiations over a used ambulance, interviews for lieutenant promotions, firefighter hires and agility test for the 90 percentile scorers on the current list.
