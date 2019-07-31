Lockport fire officials are investigating a Tuesday night blaze at a Park Place residence that caused $10,000 in damage.
The Lockport Police Department received a call at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday reporting a fire at 44 Park Place.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke coming from the top of the residence and second-story windows of the building, Fire Chief Patrick Brady said.
Firefighters quickly determined that all of the occupants were out of the building, Brady added.
South Lockport Volunteer Fire Co. personnel arrived on scene to provide additional support needed to check for the extension of the fire into any other areas of the structure and to assist in opening the walls and ceilings.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Building Inspector Jason Dool was notified and responded to the scene. NYSEG was also called to the scene to disable the utilities. Red Cross is providing assistance and shelter for the occupants of the residence.
