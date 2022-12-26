Lockport city firefighters responded to a fire at HTI Recycling on Ohio Street on Christmas Eve.
Members of the Lockport Fire Department were dispatched about 8 p.m. for a reported fire in the rear of structure of HTI Recycling company. Engine 7, Engine 6, Engine 8, Truck 9, and 9M10 responded from headquarters under the command of Assistant Chief James Scapelliti.
Upon arrival access to the rear of the structure was inhibited due to large quantities of snow. City of Lockport Streets DPW and HTI pay loaders/plows worked diligently to clear a way for fire apparatus. Once access was gained, smoke and fire were visible from the eves and windows of the north/west structure on the property. The building was closed for the holiday and no occupants were present.
Initial fire suppression crews, under the direction of Captain Josh Wolck, advanced an 1.75” hand line through a man door and with the assistance of a second hand line crew were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes. Initial access was also hindered by large quantities of snow in front of the access door. Overhaul, hot spots and clean up kept crews on scene for almost three hours.
Cambria ambulance transported one firefighter to Lockport Hospital for a knee injured suffered from a slip on ice. He was treated and released without serious injury.
The fire did about $20,000 damage to the property and its contents. A final determination had not been made ay of the time of the report. However, it is believed that an electrical issue is involved in the fire’s origin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.