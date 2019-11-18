Local firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out Monday afternoon at the apartment house at 6289 Robinson Road.
According to Niagara County Undersheriff Michael Filicetti, first responders were summoned on a report of black smoke coming from an apartment in the complex. The fire source may be oil, he said.
Two people in two different apartments were evacuated from the complex, Filicetti said.
The US&J will provide more information about the fire as it becomes available.
