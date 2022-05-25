WHEATFIELD — A maintenance garage at Shawnee Golf Course caught fire on Wednesday morning.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, numerous 911 callers reported a structure fire on the 6000 block of Townline Road at 5:23 a.m. First responders found the structure fully involved on the north end.
The fire was put out by volunteers from the Wendelville and Shawnee fire companies. No injuries were reported.
The incident is under review by the Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit.
