Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company will host "Ropes, Tires & Fires," an open house event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its hall No. 1, 7340 Campbell Boulevard. Features include rope rescue demonstrations, fire prevention information and a touch-a-truck activity involving more than 20 emergency and non-emergency vehicles.
There will be a quiet hour from 11 a.m. until noon, for children who are sensitive to loud noises, and children will be able to participate in hands-on activities, meet local firefighters and explore the inside and outside of a wide variety of vehicles.
The open house marks October as Fire Prevention Month, which was first proclaimed in 1925, by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.
The Wendelville company's goal is "to educate the community about how to prevent fires and keep families safe," Chief Officer Matthew Berry said. "Fire safety awareness is critical for adults and children alike."
For more information, go to: www.wendelvillevfc.com.
