The owner of High Tread International is looking to rebuild a building that was heavily damaged in a massive 2016 fire.
The city planning board on Monday approved the tire recycling company's proposed site plan for a 17,000 square foot building.
Timothy Arlington of Apex Consulting Survey & Engineering Services said HTI President Derek Martin wants to repair a damaged building where two of the brick walls remain and some of the structural steel survived the fire.
Martin would like to use the rebuilt structure for finished product storage, storage for another company that recycles tire material or truck repair for his vehicles, according to Arlington.
"After cleaning up the entire property he (Martin) realized he could salvage part of this building," Arlington said.
Martin is eyeing springtime reconstruction, according to Arlington.
HTI was the site of the biggest blaze in the city's history, a crumb rubber-fueled fire that burned for three days, from Aug. 10 through Aug. 12, 2016. Battling the blaze, which was started by a pair of trespassing teens, required the efforts of hundreds of volunteer firefighters who turned out from companies in Niagara, Erie, Orleans and Genesee counties. The fire claimed the life of 13-year-old Joe Phillips, who was trapped in a burning building.
HTI reportedly sustained some $13 million in damages and losses, the city spent $166,000 on public safety overtime and other costs, and hundreds of nearby residents had to leave their homes temporarily.
