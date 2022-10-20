The Firefighters Association of the State of New York will host "Firefighter for a Day," a recruitment event, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext. Participants will be able to try various activities including manning a hose line, using a fire extinguisher, trying on gear and learning to "stop the bleed."
In addition, experts will be on hand to talk about fire safety and prevention and how to become a volunteer firefighter.
Volunteer fire departments in Niagara County and across New York state are seeing an increase in both call volume and call complexity while dealing with a decline in membership, according to FASNY spokesperson Clare Bourke. Currently, 90% of all fire departments in the state are volunteer operations and they are looking for new members.
