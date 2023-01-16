Western New York Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo/Niagara Falls) has announced that the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program has opened. The deadline for applications is Feb. 10.
“The Assistance for Firefighters Grant program provides local fire departments with critical funding needed to modernize equipment and train members. It is an asset to first responders, as well as the communities they serve,” Higgins said in urging local fire departments to make applications.
The AFG program provides competitive grants that enhance the safety of the public and firefighters with respect to fires and fire-related hazards. The grants support direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments, nonaffiliated EMS organizations, and State Fire Training Academies (SFTA).
The grants provide critical resources to train and equip emergency personnel to recognize standards, enhance operational efficiency, foster interoperability, and support community resilience.
There is $324 million in grant funding available to departments across the country.
Local fire departments with questions can contact the AFG Help Desk by emailing firegrants@fema.dhs.gov or calling 1-866-274-0960. To learn more about the program, visit https://www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/firefighters/assistance-grants.
