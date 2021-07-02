Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.