Lockport city firefighters, with the assistance of South Lockport and Wrights Corners fire companies, spent several hours early Wednesday morning extinguishing a fire in an apartment building at 211 Niagara St.
The fire was reported in an upper apartment at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday and fire dispatchers were notified that everyone was out of the dwelling.
Arriving firefighters could see a small amount of smoke coming from the back of the building, LFD Assistant Chief Luca Quagliano reported, but the confusing layout of rooms and apartments in the upper area of the building made it difficult for firefighters to find the apartment where the fire was burning.
As the fire spread throughout the upper attic area of the building and with firefighters impacted by the heat, South Lockport firefighters were called to the scene to assist. Wrights Corners firefighters were put on standby.
Firefighters put up ladders and attempted to fight the fire along the roof but Quagliano said the fire had become stubborn and well-established. Wrights Corners firefighters were then called to the scene as Rapids Fire Co. was put on standby.
The fire was declared under control at 4:31 a.m. and fire crews cleared the scene at 5:58 a.m.
There were no reports of injuries from residents but Quagliano said several firefighters were treated at the scene by Twin City Ambulance personnel for heat-related problems. All remained on the scene and continued working, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the city’s Fire Investigation Unit. The structure did sustain significant damage to the roof and upper floors.
