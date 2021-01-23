Winter is in full swing, bringing with it freezing temperatures and snow. As New Yorkers turn on their heat this winter and curl up next to their fireplaces, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is reminding everyone to follow some simple tips when heating their homes.
Heating is the second leading cause of U.S. home fires, deaths and injuries, according to the National Fire Prevention Association, with December, January and February being the peak months for heating fires. As more people are staying home during the day to the COVID-19 pandemic, New Yorkers may face an increased risk for home fires.
“Many people are working and learning from home this year, which has people turning up the dial on their home heaters,” said FASNY President John P. Farrell. “Fire departments throughout the state typically see an increase in the amount of fires they respond to during winter months, with many caused by improperly operated equipment.”
Space heaters and fireplaces can increase the risk of a home fire when used improperly. Space heaters are responsible for 25,000 residential fires and around 6,000 burn injuries that require an emergency room visit each year, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Homeowners should check that all their heating equipment is functioning properly and double check that all their carbon monoxide and smoke detectors have fresh batteries.
“Always make sure your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarms have batteries and are operational,” Farrell said. “We recommend everyone place carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas in the home, especially as it gets colder and snow may block exhaust pipes in homes. We want all New Yorkers to be fire-safe this winter and remember— if there is a fire: get out, stay out, and call 911.”
Here are some home heating tips from FASNY and the NFPA:
• Keep anything that can burn at least three-feet away from heating equipment.
• Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
• Never use your oven to heat your home.
• Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
• Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
• Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
• Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
