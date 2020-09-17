An exterior that takes your breath away, specious, detailed corridors and rooms that bring you back in time, office suites featuring breathtaking views of downtown and beyond, a restaurant with outdoor patio and an elevator to help you see it all — from the “bones” to the top floor of one of Lockport's most iconic structures.
These are are just some of a variety of visions that Iskalo Development has in its quest to restore the remainder of the Historic Lockport Post Office at 1 East Ave., downtown.
Paul Iskalo and Dave Chiazza, president and vice president, respectively, of Iskalo Development of Williamsville, joined this reporter, along with Alderman Mark Devine and Brian Smith, president and CEO of the Greater Lockport Development Corporation, on a special, extensive tour of the 130-year-old structure Thursday morning.
Iskalo is no stranger to Western New York, nor Lockport development. They are the current owners of 57 Canal St., downtown, as well as the historic Electric Tower building in downtown Buffalo.
In a partnership with both the city and Niagara County, Iskalo plans to invest $6 million to renovate all three floors and the basement of the 31,000-square-foot Historic Lockport Post Office building. Four tenants currently occupy the building, which opened in 1904, was enlarged in 1932 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989. The Lockport Post Office moved further east down East Avenue in 1991.
“I live in Clarence, on the border with East Amherst, so on weekends when we were looking to go somewhere different, a lot of times we'd hang a right on Transit Road, instead of a left, and hit up Niagara County,” Iskalo said.
“Growing up, I used to come up here in the 70s and 80s, especially around the holidays. You always have nice decorations, so I've always had a fondness for downtown Lockport, but what caught my eye is the impressive architecture of this building. It's really an outstanding example of the Federalist Architecture of the early 1900s. It's very similar in detailing to what you see on the Electric Tower. This building has some use of Terracotta — obviously the Electric Tower is all clad in Terracotta — so there was a connection there, having restored the Electric Tower and seen this building as iconic in downtown Lockport like the Electric Tower is iconic in downtown Buffalo.”
Chiazza said principally, work outside on the post office is more restoration and work inside will be more rehabilitation. Depending on exactly when all restoration approvals are approved by the Historic Preservation office, work could be completed by the end of next year, Iskalo said.
“Part of what we're doing here is through historic tax credits, so in addition to everything we care about historically, we have to go through the process of making sure we're meeting the standards for rehabilitation,” Chiazza said.
“The other parts of making it financially viable are doing things that were not known at the time (the building was built) — like there's no elevator in the building and there's no sprinkler system. Putting sprinklers in elevators in non-historic buildings is one challenge. Doing it within an historic building with all of this detailing is another challenge. And we need to make it more handicap accessible.”
The exterior of the building will remain relatively the same, with added foliage and widening of windows along Elm Street. The interior will involve more sophisticated projects and choices on what to keep and what to replace.
“Historic preservation is very important,” Iskalo said. “The people who came before us are the ones who paved the way for the qualify of life that we enjoy today. We're standing on the shoulders of our ancestors and it's important to pay homage to them by preserving some of the great architecture of the past. Obviously, you need to be selective about that because we can't save everything, but we need to do what needs to be done to make it financially viable. That's the balance that we're looking for and that's what were trying to strike here.
“We'll save what we think is significant historic fabric within the building, while yet still making it tenant-able so businesses can operate out of here and be successful and create a sustainable revenue model for the property,” Iskalo said.
Iskalo defined three primary uses for the Historic Post Office Building — first floor boutique shops and existing businesses that they'd like to see stay, commercial studios in the basement and office suites on the second and third floors.
New electrical and air conditioning systems, including new lighting and floor refurbishing will be done on the upper floors, where a tremendous amount of natural light is already available. Highlights of the upper floors include the city's former courtroom with original seats and railings still intact.
Windows in some areas will be opened up to their original size, offering tremendous views from any floor of nearby Cornerstone CFCU Arena, the Palace Theater and the Main Street corridor. A large, first floor room in the back of the building, with adjacent patio space, part of the 1932 addition, would make a great location for a downtown restaurant, Iskalo said.
“This could be spectacular restaurant space and we're certainly open to talking to a qualified operator about that,” Iskalo said. “In the alternative, I think there's a lot of other potential uses here as well. It could be a boutique or an office suite. We'd love to get something here to activate the space and activate this part of downtown. A hospitality/restaurant type of use with a qualified operator we think could be really great here.”
Devine said he's glad Iskalo first purchased the building about five years ago.
“As a city, we're thankful that you're investing with us. I'm sure you guys have other places you could spend your money. We're really glad that you're here,” Devine said.
Added Smith, “The DRI application was a lot of work and the whole process to identify which projects could be awarded funding was a lot of work, so it's nice to finally be at a point where we can say, ‘Alright, we're seeing the progress start to kick in.’ ”
Chiazza said the restoration plans would not have been possible without DRI funding and IDA tax credits.
“We feel really good about the relationship we've formed with the city and Niagara County and will continue to work hard and bring this thing home,” Chiazza said.
Iskalo said he hopes the renovation project acts as a catalysts for other activity downtown and throughout the city. Iskalo has secured $1.75 million from the city’s state-fed Downtown Revitalization Initiative fund for the project. This was the second-largest share of the $10 million fund.
“You can't do projects like this without assistance. I could build a new building for less money than it costs to take a building like this and renovate it, especially in a market like Lockport, where you're not going to get the same kind of rent that you're going get in downtown Buffalo or Williamsville,” Iskalo said.
“But yet the costs are the same from a renovation perspective, so those two things work hand-in-hand.”
To see and read more details about renovations slated at the Historic Lockport Post Office, go to oneeastavenue.com.
Follow reporter John D'Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings.
