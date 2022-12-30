The New York State Canal Corporation is offering free guided hikes and snowshoe treks through “On the Canals” excursions as part of the 12th annual First Day Hikes program – a national event encouraging folks to spend the Jan. 1 holiday out in nature.
“On the Canals” First Day Hike excursions will be held throughout the canal corridor in Brockport, Macedon, Schuylerville, and Waterloo in partnership with local vendors including the Village of Brockport, Capt. LJ – Tomboy Adventures, Adirondack Ultra Cycling, and Canalside Experiences. Equipment will be provided, and all hikes are suitable for beginners of any age and fitness level.
The “On the Canals” First Day Hikes will kick off the winter season of “On the Canals” excursions, which runs from Jan. 1 through March 4, and includes a wide range of activities throughout New York.
In Brockport, the 1.5 guided snowshoe hike will take place at 10 a.m. at the Brockport Welcome Center, 11 Water St., Brockport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.