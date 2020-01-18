The seventh annual Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo continues today and Sunday at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, 101 Old Falls St.
Part of the focus of this year’s event involves “Teaching Fishing” to the legions of anglers that can be found in New York, Southern Ontario and other nearby states.
With over 200 free seminars available over the course of the weekend show, fishing education is the key expo component once again as it focuses on salmon, trout, bass, walleye, perch and more as far as species; fly fishing, centerpin fishing, trolling, drifting, jigging and casting as far as techniques.
There are also more than 170 vendor booths available in the main event hall, a majority of which are aimed at fish and fishing. Many of the speakers are associated with companies that will be exhibiting.
Some of the old standbys will be returning, including: Mark and Jake Romanack with Fishing 411 TV; electronics whiz kid Lance Valentine with Teachin’ Fishin’ and Walleye 101; Top Outdoor Writer Matt Straw with In-Fisherman and Great Lakes Angler; the Hawg Trough and a traveling aquarium with a stage on top to help with fishing education cause.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will be a partner in 2020, bringing in a road show that’s never been seen before. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today there will be a DEC open house that will allow the general public to come in and meet the fisheries managers, biologists and law enforcement people from around the state. Ten different tables will set up in the Cataract Room that will include Lake Ontario, Lake Erie, Finger Lakes, Great Lakes Tributaries, Salmon River Fish Hatchery, Law Enforcement and Women in Fishing.
Bass fishing will also receive renewed attention with Travis Manson from “Smallmouth Crush” on YouTube and FLW angler Casey Smith talking Finger Lakes fishing as new features. Many of the local experts will be back talking bass, too, with over 35 bass seminars. Several seminars cater to the high school and college fishing scene. There will be proper catch and release education to help preserve the quality of the fishery. As an incentive to attend these seminars, there will be a drawing at the end of the show that will send two lucky people to the 2020 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk March 6-8 at Lake Guntersville in Alabama.
There will be expanded education this year for fly fishing, including a Beginning Fly Fishing School today that requires no advance registration – just show up at the pre-established seminars for the day. Fly fishing guru Rick Kustich is back as a featured speaker for advanced techniques and other speakers like Scott Feltrinelli, Nate Carr, Nicholas Sagnibene and Adam Slavinski will be returning to share their knowledge. Local fly fishing clubs will also be exhibiting and speaking.
For walleye fanatics, there are over 60 seminars to choose from. Lake Ontario trout and salmon trollers will be happy to know there are over 35 seminars for them. Whether you are a seasoned veteran or a newcomer looking to get started, there is enough education to choose from to keep you coming back for more.
Featured attractions and educational series seminars are already uploaded on the website at www.niagarafishingexpo.com.
Admission is $10 per day. Kids 12 and under are free of charge. Pick up a special $5 parking voucher off the website, as well as room specials for area hotels.
For more information on the expo, contact the Conference and Event Center at (716) 278-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.