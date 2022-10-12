Belinda Ragland will be returning to the city’s planning board in November for another chance to receive its recommendation to allow her to personally train clients at her home on Continental Drive.
The Common Council agreed unanimously to waive the filing fee for Ragland, a $100 item, and give her the opportunity to convince members of the planning board of her business plan, to train two clients a day at her home.
Planning board member Marshall Roth was the sole dissenter of the project. Unfortunately for Ragland, that's all it took to withhold a recommendation as only four members of the planning board were present.
The next planning board meeting is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
