Not one or two, but five young men from Lockport Boy Scouts Troop 6 reached the final step of scouting after long years of effort. Antonio Valdez, Nicholas Zakrzewski, Erik Artieri, Drake Jarrell and Jacob Lundy each earned the rank of Eagle Scout on Wednesday night.
Since 2019, the coveted designation has only been achieved by 8% of scouts. Lundy said that he actually valued this accomplishment over that of his high school diploma.
“You only need a 66% to graduate,” Lundy said after a round of photos with community leaders including Sheriff Mike Filicetti, Mayor Michelle Roman, Common Councilman Mark Devine and representatives of state Sen. Rob Ortt and Assemblyman Mike Norris.
Each of the scouts did a project for their last badge. Both Valdez and Zakrzewski built bird houses and benches along the Gulf Wilderness Park trail, though in different sections. Valdez noted that both he and Zakrzewski put down stone gravel to keep the trail in better condition.
“It’ll make it last longer,” Valdez said.
Valdez intends to go to community college to get a business degree and work on an AirBnB before going into real estate.
Zakrzewski said he felt “great” after the ceremony in which the scouts were honored by city and state officials.
“It took a long time to get here,” he said.
Jarrell did his project in Outwater Park, cleaning up around the memorial. For Jarrell, he felt “relieved” that he got this far.
“It went well,” he said, speaking of the project. “My whole troop pitched in (to finish it.)”
Artieri also completed a project in Outwater Park, though he was on the opposite side of it, he said.
“We redid the overlook at Outwater Park,” Artieri said. “We cleared away the shrubs, made the view better.”
Getting back to Lundy, he said he was proud to be an Eagle Scout. Lundy’s project was repairing around the rose garden in Outwater Park, as well as making a disc-golf course, which Devine said he liked for its ups and downs as compared to the “flat” disc-golf courses usually seen.
Jeffrey Artieri, previous scoutmaster for Troop 6, gave an address to the family, friends and the Eagle Scouts themselves, in which he measured out the many steps to where the five were now. He talked about the different ranks in the organization, the highest being that of the Eagle Scout.
“We are extremely proud of your achievement and equally proud of your progress along the scouting trail,” the former scoutmaster said.
The Eagle Court of Honor closed at approximately 8 p.m. with all five scouts warmly welcomed by their parents, friends and family.
