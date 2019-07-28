The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a flash flooding warning for parts of Niagara County including Niagara Falls, Lockport, Lewiston, Pendleton and North Tonawanda until 9:45 p.m.
At 5:41 p.m. Doppler radar was detecting thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Flash flooding was expected to begin soon after.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low-lying spots.
Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.