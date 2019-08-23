And then there were three ... original Flight of Five canal locks operating in the city.
A set of massive wooden gates is scheduled to arrive and be installed between the original locks 68 and 69 next month, followed by a formal dedication during Locktoberfest on Sept. 28.
The original, hand-powered Flight of Five locks were operated from 1817 until 1909, when larger electric lift locks were installed as part of the canal enlargement known as the New York State Barge Canal. The locks each measured 90-by-15 feet, and could raise or lower the water level by 12 feet. Together, the locks allowed boaters to ascend the 60-foot rise from the Niagara Escarpment, which posed a major challenge to Erie Canal engineers.
Vermont Timber Works, in North Springfield, fabricated the lock gates and recently shipped them to Hohl Industrial Services, which is now reassembling the gates at its Tonawanda facility, according to Locks Heritage District Corporation President David Kinyon.
Hohl is scheduled to install the gates from about Sept. 3 to 17, Kinyon said.
Hohl completed the first phase of the Flight of Five restoration, rehabilitating Locks 69 and 70 in 2014, and was again brought on to handle phase two construction for about $1.2 million.
LHDC is already working to secure funding for the rehabilitation of the final two locks, 67 and 71. Those projects are likely to be far more expensive — about $3.5 million apiece — because contractors will need to remove stone bridges built over the locks to connect the bank with the platform between the Flight of Five and Barge Canal locks.
Flight of Five rehab work was considered for $700,000 of the city's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, announced in October, but state officials ultimately decided to award that funding to other projects.
