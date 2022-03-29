The Lockport Harbor project is still just a concept, according to Greater Lockport Development Corp. CEO Brian Smith, and is waiting for funding sources, but the idea elicited a response from Mayor Michelle Roman during the Committee of the Whole work session last week.
In a presentation, David Kinyon, president of the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corp., outlined to a new Common Council the success of projects along the Erie Canal within Lockport’s borders.
Smith, also at the meeting, added that some opportunities were upcoming for the Lockport Harbor project.
“There’s been a number of opportunities through the state to at least submit informal asks or considerations for that project,” Smith said. “If for some reason one of those opportunities hits, I wanted to make sure the council was aware of the project.”
Smith said that the Lockport Harbor was the “number one” supported project by the community during a public input process after $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds were awarded to the city.
The project was “ultimately not funded” as part of that grant opportunity, Smith said. At the time, the estimated price for the project was $3.2 million and would cover one phase of the project. Today, Smith said, that figure would be closer to $8 million, but the economic impact can be seen in other harbor projects around the state, including the Gateway Harbor in North Tonawanda, which he said did well.
Roman said that Gov. Kathy Hochul was also “very supportive” of the project.
“She visits Lockport quite a bit in her free time and comes with her personal boat with her husband and nobody knows that she is here,” Roman said. “She visits our local restaurants and everything, and she said that she stopped at Widewaters (marina) and spent the night there and (she said), ‘It’s a long walk to Main Street.’ “
In a study of the feasibility of a Lockport Harbor and Marine Center conducted in December 2011 by Rochester-based firm, Moffatt & Nichol, properties just east of the Steven’s Street Bridge, and continuing on toward West Genesee Street, were considered as possible sites which would afford dockage, electric, potable water, and sanitary pump out to boaters along the Erie Canal. The new harbor would be adjacent to downtown Lockport.
Kinyon’s presentation included eight years of successful projects, which Smith judged to make up the “totality” of the experience when visiting Lockport along the Canal.
“Our organization, our objectives are very consistent and invariably do very well with Brian Smith’s efforts of the Greater Lockport Development Corporation mission,” Kinyon said. “But our focus is strictly on the Erie Canal Corridor. … It (our focus) is primarily designed to leverage private sector investment on the land side, including the Erie Canal Trail and all the properties that are contiguous to the Canal Corridor.”
