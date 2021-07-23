Flood damage reports urged

Mayor Michelle Roman is encouraging city residents whose home or business was affected by the July 20 storm with flash flooding to file a damage report on Niagara County Emergency Management Services’ new app.
The Prepare Niagara app can be downloaded free of charge on a smartphone using this link: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a58414094
Click on the "more" button in the lower right corner of the home screen, and then click the first button, “Damage Report Form”. Include images, if you have them, and click "submit".
Those who cannot access the app should call Roman's office at 439-6665 to provide your full name, address and the extent of the damage with cost estimates.
“We are collecting data from resident and business owner damage estimates to share with the county and state to advocate for support for all those devastated by the storm,” Roman said.
Residents can place debris from the flooding at the curb. Details will be available soon regarding curbside pickup of bulk items damaged during the storm.
