The City of Lockport has finalized arrangements for flood waste removal. Residents who suffered property damage from last week’s flooding will be able to put their individual bags and bulk items to the curb to be picked up by Modern Disposal, on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Property owners can place up to eight items (bulk items, bags and cans) in front of their residences for removal. Bags and cans can be no more than 30-gallon capacity and must weigh 60 pounds or less. Bulk items such as carpeting must be securely tied and cut to 4-foot lengths. Other bulk items include furniture and freon-free appliances.
Construction and demolition materials like drywall will not be picked up. Residents who have more than eight bulk items should contact a qualified waste removal or dumpster service provider.
If necessary, Modern will conduct a second sweep of the city on Aug. 21.
According to a press release, garbage collection for the week beginning Aug. 2 and ending Aug. 6, will not include pickup of flood-damaged debris, but will pick up one bulk item like any regular bulk week.
City residents who suffered property damage need to file a report on the Niagara County Emergency Management Services’ new app, called the Prepare Niagara app, which can be downloaded for free on your smartphone by going to https://apps.myocv.com/share/a58414094.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.