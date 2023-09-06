The work to keep flood waters out of yards in the southeast section of the town is now focused on Robinson Road, as construction along Beattie Avenue is on track to be completed by the end of this month.
The Niagara County Department of Public Works is replacing an existing culvert along Beattie now and that will help ease flooding in the area, according to county DPW project manager Eric Stein. The existing storm water culvert is too small, he said; the replacement culvert is sized 11-by-5 feet.
Stormwater flows southwest from the Beattie culvert toward Robinson Road, and according to town supervisor Mark Crocker, the town is working with the owner of Kenyon’s convenience store to get the ditch cleaned in front of that property. Once that’s done, flood waters will head further south to Mud Creek, through the Woodlands housing park, where Crocker said the owner “has done a lot of work getting their ditches in order.”
Meanwhile, another culvert that needs replacement, along the 5900 block of South Transit Road, awaits action by the owner, New York State, Crocker said. That culvert carries Donner Creek across South Transit Road to Pendleton.
The town is trying to get clearance to dredge clogged sections of Donner Creek, by lobbying the state Department of Environmental Conservation to change the creek’s protected status, according to Crocker. Presently DEC has it classified as a “boating waterway.”
These separate but related actions are in pursuit of relief for property owners in the southeast quad who have endured flooding on a regular basis for years.
• • •
Also in the town, about a half-mile of 10-inch PVC waterline from Amy Lane to the baseball diamonds on Beattie Avenue has been installed by 4th Generation Construction of Niagara Falls. The work is included in a $14 million project to install about 1.7 miles of new waterline along Beattie between Lincoln Avenue and Dysinger Road, replacing a 60-year-old, six-inch cast iron line that town engineer Rob Klavoon said is insufficient due to housing development in the area.
Now that the new line is in, chlorinating and testing are to be done, and when the results indicate the water is safe, work will be done to make connections at Erna Drive and Buell Drive. That will result in temporary loss of water service for some residents, who are to be informed prior to the shutdown, according to the Wendel engineering firm.
While waiting for the test results, 4th Generation is installing service to residents on both sides of Beattie Avenue through a temporary waterline.
