While positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara County hold steady at about 220 new cases a week, health officials are warning of the onset of an aggressive flu season, as well as another serious virus threat, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, which is very dangerous in young children.
Niagara County Health Commissioner Dan Stapleton said that RSV has been around for years, but not to this extent. He said the virus was “serious” and that hospitals have been busy, particularly children’s hospitals.
It’s a situation Lockport mother Alexis Moreland experienced first-hand when her 17-month-old daughter Harleigh was quickly transported Oishei Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with RSV last week.
Harleigh had a temperature of 102 degrees when Morland called her pediatrician. After driving to the doctor’s office, she was immediately told her daughter needed to go to John Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. An ambulance was called.
“I was terrified,” Moreland said. “It was the worst experience I’ve ever had. I was very scared.”
She also said her family wasn’t alone in dealing with the virus. Moreland said she was lucky to get a room on the 11th floor of the Buffalo hospital as it was “packed,” including the emergency room.
“We were in the hospital for five days,” she said.
Luckily, Harleigh’s bout with RSV was monitored and her temperature was brought down. She is now at home with her mother and father, Ross Provenzano, and is currently prescribed an inhaler for future respiratory problems due to her asthma.
Stapleton said that the cause of the disease’s impact this year may be tied to the very measures that protected people from the COVID-19 virus these past three years — with children who were born during the pandemic not having the exposure to viruses through getting sick, including never having the flu. Now, their immune systems do not have the capacity to deal with either the flu or RSV viruses.
Whatever the reason, Stapleton was serious in his message to parents of young children who might be experiencing RSV symptoms.
“Children can get very ill or worse,” he said. “It is not overreacting to call your pediatrician if there is any respiratory symptoms including a cough or wheezing.”
RSV does not cause any serious illness, but it’s highly contagious. Though, elderly people and people with heart issues or lung diseases are also vulnerable.
There’s no vaccine for RSV. The virus is mainly spread through coughing and sneezing. Though if your respiratory droplets got on a doorknob or other objects it can also spread that way.
Stapleton also pointed to the flu as being another sickness, that is now only in its first few weeks of the season and is still very much of a concern. He said that the southern hemisphere is experiencing a very aggressive flu season, which is now in full swing, and that is usually an indicator of what it will be like here.
The solution? Wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough and if sick, stay home. Also, all of the Covid-era advice still rings true in staying healthy, including masks and vaccines, he said.
“There is no reason for people to delay in getting a flu vaccine,” Stapleton said. “Flu shots are being offered at the booster sites in Niagara County and people can get them at their doctor’s offices and their pharmacy.”
