New Yorkers are being reminded to get a flu shot as new numbers released Friday show sharp increases in laboratory confirmed cases of influenza.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also directed the Department of Health to work with state agencies and authorities on ways to encourage flu vaccinations among state workers and their families. The flu season usually begins in October and runs through May.
"As flu cases continue to climb across the state, I am urging New Yorkers to protect themselves and their loved ones against this dangerous virus by getting vaccinated," Cuomo said. "The flu shot is still the best way to stay healthy during this season, and New Yorkers should take advantage of the expanded access to the flu vaccine and help prevent the spread of this virus."
The latest increase in flu cases comes after State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker last week declared influenza prevalent in New York state. The announcement put into effect a regulation requiring that health care workers who are not vaccinated against influenza wear surgical or procedure masks in areas where patients are typically present.
Last week, 1,839 laboratory confirmed influenza cases were reported to the State Department of Health, a 60 percent increase in cases from the week prior. There have been 4,989 laboratory confirmed cases reported to the Department this flu season.
The number of weekly hospitalizations has also increased, with 328 New Yorkers hospitalized for lab confirmed influenza, up 32 percent from the previous report. So far this season in New York, 1,040 flu-related hospitalizations and one flu-associated pediatric death have been reported.
The State Health Department recommends that everyone six months of age or older receive an influenza vaccination. The vaccine is especially important for people at high risk for complications from influenza, including children under age 2, pregnant women and adults over age 65.
For additional information about influenza, including how it is monitored in New York state, visit the Department of Health web page.
