FMC marking 75 years in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — New York State Sen. Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, toured FMC Corporation’s Agricultural Sciences plant in the village this week and presented workers with a proclamation celebrating the 75th anniversary of FMC assuming full operations of the plant.
In issuing the proclamation, Ortt noted FMC’s planned future investment in the plant, the plant’s economic benefit to the community, new hiring efforts, corporate environmental goals and workplace safety records.
“The company is an important contributor to the Middleport and eastern Niagara County economies; that economic contribution is set to grow as FMC makes major investments in new employee hiring, product offerings and capital improvements at the Middleport plant,” the proclamation states.
Plant Manager Brent Sensenich is looking to hire seven new employees, increasing the plant’s workforce to more than 70, to meet global demand for products to protect and increase food supplies. The Middleport plant formulates and packages a number of key product lines to protect more than 100 crops worldwide.
The Middleport plant “plays a key role in FMC’s global leadership position in agricultural sciences,” Ortt’s proclamation states.
“We appreciate very much Senator Ortt’s support for industrial facilities and his encouragement on our 75th anniversary as we continue to work hard for the betterment of our local community and to provide sustainable employment opportunities in our region,” Sensenich said.
The proclamation further states that “FMC is also committed to the safety of its employees, with ongoing safety training to keep workers safe at home and on the job; that commitment has enabled the Middleport plant to go more than two years as an accident and injury-free workplace without an OSHA recordable incident.”
Regarding environmental goals, FMC announced in August the goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. The company will use science-based targets aligned with keeping the global temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times.
