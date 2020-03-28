MIDDLEPORT — FMC Corporation’s local Agricultural Sciences plant has donated a supply of respirators, safety glasses and Tyvek protective clothing suits to local first response agencies to assist in the fight against COVID-19.
The plant donated six cases of N95 respirators to Shelby Volunteer Fire Company for distribution to local hospitals, 12 cases of safety glasses to the Niagara County Local Emergency Planning Committee and Tyvek protective suits to Middleport Fire Department, according to plant manager Roberta Kloda.
“We are all in this unprecedented effort together,” Kloda said. “Safety is a core value of FMC’s operations and these needed items will help protect the local medical community and first responders as they treat and assist those who are affected by the coronavirus.”
