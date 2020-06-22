FMC Middleport employee Joe Burkett, left, union steward with Local 1180 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, and Roberta Kloda, plant manager, check out the assorted baked good and products offered by Tina Kowalski, right, owner of Maverick Farm Organics, for purchase by FMC Middleport employees as part of the plant’s new Farm-to-Table program this summer to help local farmers challenged by COVID-19’s economic impact.