MIDDLEPORT — FMC’s Middleport plant is helping area farmers challenged by the COVID-19 crisis with a special farm-to-table program that features an opportunity to sell their food products to FMC employees.
Over the next several weeks, an invited local farmer will come to the plant parking lot on Friday afternoons with products that have been previously ordered and paid for earlier in the week. FMC employees will then pick up the products as they leave work that day.
“The Farm-to-Table Program is an excellent opportunity to show our support for what local farmers do while also helping them to develop some new customer relationships with people who may be unaware of their specific products,” said plant manager Roberta Kloda, who created the plant’s Farm-to-Table concept. “We all just want to do whatever we can to assist them because, without the farmers, we are all in trouble.”
The first local farm to participate was Newfane-based Aggravation Acres offering both duck and chicken eggs; the second was Lockport-based Maverick Farm Organics, featuring an array of spices, eggs and baked goods.
“I think this is great opportunity for our farm to show what we can do and build our customer base,” Tina Kowalski, owner of Maverick Farm Organics, said. “It also shows how small farms work together and support each other.”
More than 35 FMC employees have purchased local products through the program. Approximately 15 farms are on a list to be invited to bring their products to the FMC table.
“I am pleasantly surprised at what an initial success this has been with our employees here in Middleport,” Kloda said. “And we look forward to building upon that success in the weeks ahead.”
