FMC mini-grant goes to All-STAR program

MIDDLEPORT — FMC Corporation’s Agricultural Sciences Plant has awarded a Community Mini-Grant to the All-STAR (All Students Taking Action & Responsibility) Program operated through the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
Formerly known as DARE, the All-STAR Program provides fifth-graders with the opportunity to learn directly from law enforcement officers about such topics as alcohol, tobacco, drugs, peer pressure, communication skills, building confidence, bullying, online bullying and internet safety.
“There has never been a time more necessary than the present for law enforcement to connect with our community,” said Lt. Daniel J. Zimmerman, Community Services Division/All-S.T.A.R. Program. “What better way to do so than with our children through educational programs in schools, where we can help guide them towards good personal decisions that will contribute to their positive growth, build relationships of understanding, and also benefit the community as a whole.”
Zimmerman said the mini-grant will be used to fund All-STAR supplies in the 2021-2022 school year in the Royalton-Hartland school district. Overall, the program benefits approximately 1,500 students across Niagara County annually by supplying learning materials, school supplies and scholarship opportunities.
The FMC & You: Community Mini-Grants Program awards individual grants of up to $250 per request from organizations, groups and projects in the towns of Royalton and Hartland that support one or more of FMC’s four primary philanthropic areas of health and human services, education and science, environment and conservation, and arts and culture.
For a grant application, visit www.FMC-Middleport.com or contact Jessica Heideman at the FMC Community Office, 8 S. Vernon St., Jessica.Heideman@fmc.com or (716) 735-9769. The deadline for monthly submissions is the last day of the month.
