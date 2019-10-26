MIDDLEPORT – FMC will host a fall open house at its community office, 8 S. Vernon St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30. Cider, donuts and Halloween candy will be offered, along with a coloring contest, falls crafts and creation of "Boo Boo" kits for children. Costumes are encouraged. Attendees can receive updates on FMC safety measures, remediation, plant products and projects, water treatment plant upgrades and community initiatives.
