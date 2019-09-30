MIDDLEPORT — A small electrical fire broke out at the FMC plant in the village Monday morning.
The fire, which a company spokesman described as a "small electrical fire," ignited about 8 a.m. Monday in a groundwater pump house on FMC's property. The pump house supports the water treatment plant and is not part of the plant's operation. No chemicals were involved, the company noted in a statement.
Middleport Fire Department quickly contained the fire as FMC's emergency plan was implemented and notification was given to the Village of Middleport, the Royalton-Hartland school district and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
No injuries were reported and the plant did not cease operations. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.