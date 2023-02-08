Fourth Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle read a letter addressed to Mayor Michelle Roman and Corporation Counsel Laura Miskell at the end of the Common Council’s Wednesday business meeting.
In the letter, Fogle claims that members of the Common Council “felt threatened both personally and physically” during a Dec. 19 special meeting called to address the ambulance situation faced by the city. Fogle said council president Paul Beakman “turned the council discussion into a coercive, hostile work setting,” which led to Kristin Barnard and Gina Pasceri quitting their council posts in early January.
Fogle, meanwhile, was absent from both council meetings in January.
“I refuse to resign,” Fogle read aloud from her letter. “But I also refuse to be cornered, harassed and threatened by any member of your administration.”
The issue with the return of ambulance transport duties to Lockport Fire Department had been contentious since June of 2022 after an ad-hoc committee recommended the move. Pasceri, the former alderman at large, challenged the committee on its math and called for an independent review of the figures, citing fiscal responsibility. That idea was endorsed by 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine and commission of the review was authorized by a 6-0 vote of the council.
However, when the review by the Freed Maxick accounting firm came back showing decent projected revenue, Pasceri, Barnard and Fogle formed a voting bloc to oppose the return of ambulance service to LFD. At that Dec. 19 meeting, Pasceri and Barnard voted “no” and Fogle voted “abstain,” which created a 3-3 tie that had to be broken by Roman, in a council chambers packed with supporters of the measure.
Reportedly attached to Fogle’s letter to Roman and Miskell is a “doctor’s note” from Fogle’s primary care physician stating she cannot attend meetings in M-24, the conference room behind council chambers. Fogle’s letter said that’s “due to the verbal threats that occurred” in the special meeting, and she wants all council meetings to be held in council chambers going forward.
In her letter, a copy of which she shared with the Union-Sun & Journal, Fogle also requested an investigation into the Dec. 19 special meeting, which began as an open meeting and quickly ended up being closed to the press and public after an officer of Lockport Professional Firefighters Association referenced “litigation” and Miskell, the city attorney, recommended the council enter executive session.
That meeting “did not meet executive session criteria and (the Roman) administration used the meeting as an opportunity to abuse and bully the common council behind closed doors,” Fogle asserted in her letter.
Once Fogle finished reading her letter, Beakman rose quickly to challenge its validity. “The only true thing in that letter is the signature!”, he declared before being cut off by Roman, who told him, “don’t respond.”
Also during the meeting, Fogle was joined by 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor in voting “no” on the city’s purchase of a new ladder truck for LFD and “no” on the related $1.7 million bond authorization. Both resolutions were approved on 4-2 votes.
