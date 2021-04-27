Fogle eyes a return to the Common Council

A Lockport business owner and former alderwoman has announced her candidacy for Fourth Ward alderwoman on the Republican ticket.
Kitty Fogle of 101 Nichols St. is a lifelong resident of Lockport and the owner of Capelli Salon. She is the former Third Ward alderwoman and served as the city's first female Fire Board commissioner from 2015 to 2020.
The candidacy announcement sets the stage for a three-way GOP primary later this year against fellow Republicans Kyle Lambalzer, who announced his candidacy for Fourth Ward alderman in early March, and Chris Wronski, who said he will officially announce his candidacy later this week.
While serving on the Common Council, Fogle chaired the city's Youth Board. She also said she was focused on the city's fiscal stability, as well as promoting improvements on the Erie Canal and Flight of Five development.
Fogle was also an advocate for obtaining a state grant to renovate the historic Outwater Park stone shelter.
“I was on the Common Council for four years and want to continue my commitment to serving the residents of Lockport,” she said. “I'm especially interested in ensuring that the youth of the city have recreational activities that are critical for their development.”
Because of her experience as a small business owner, Fogle said she knows what it takes to make sure the city is business friendly and supportive of taxpayers.
“One of the traits that I think is most important to serving on the Common Council is to be a good listener,” Fogle said.
“If elected, I will always be available to my constituents o hear their issues and respond accordingly. I believe that in local politics, we should always strive for the best for our community and not let partisan politics get in the way.”
