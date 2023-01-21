Kitty Fogle, 4th Ward Alderman, says she doesn’t understand the fuss over her decision to skip out on two Common Council business meetings, the second of which is scheduled for next Wednesday.
“These are the only two meetings I’ve ever missed,” Fogle said. “And I feel it’s no one’s business as to why I can’t make it.”
Fogle was absent from the council’s Jan. 11 meeting, citing medical issues, and her absence contributed to the lack of a quorum to conduct business. Four of six aldermen must be present in order for the council to act on agenda items, and Kristin Barnard and Gina Pasceri had abruptly quit their posts earlier in the week.
Pasceri, Barnard and Fogle were all present for the council’s Dec. 20 special meeting at which a resolution to return ambulance/EMS service by Lockport Fire Department went to a vote. Barnard and Pasceri voted “no” and Fogle voted “abstain” so Mayor Michelle Roman cast a tie-breaking vote in favor of restoration.
Common Council President Paul Beakman said he hopes that there are no bad feelings between Fogle and himself over the ambulance issue. Restoration “really was the best for the city,” he said, adding, that he would “love to see her back.”
Roman concurred. “I hope she comes back soon. I wish her well.”
Fogle said in a Friday telephone interview that she will be back in February, and while she is not at the council meetings, she is still working for the city.
“I’m seeing what could be done for the youth (this summer),” she said. “I feel there’s a lot that can be done there.”
Roman appointed Barnard’s and Pasceri’s successors earlier this week. Maggie Lupo is the new 5th Ward alderman and Lisa Swanson-Gellerson is the alderman at large.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.