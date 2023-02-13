The Feb. 6 letter that 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle wrote to Mayor Michelle Roman called for an “investigation into the special meetings and actions that occurred in M-24 on December 19, 2022.” Fogle asserted in the letter that “members of the Common Council were threatened, intimidated, lied to and harassed in a manner I have never seen in my five years as a Common Council member.”
That investigation is now taking place, according to Roman.
Pat McGrath, deputy corporation counsel, is heading the investigation per the city's harassment policy. McGrath said on Monday that she expects the investigation to last two weeks, and she had not yet spoken with Fogle regarding “the circumstances underlying what she wrote in her letter” and to “explain her conclusions.”
Room M-24 at city hall is the conference room directly behind council chambers and it's often used by city boards, including the Common Council, for committee meetings and work sessions.
On Dec. 19, immediately preceding the special meeting of the Common Council to act on resolutions related to ambulance service in the city, a personnel committee meeting was held in M-24 at the request of Kristin Barnard, then the 5th Ward alderman, so that the council could hear from all stakeholders including the city firefighters union.
As the committee meeting began, Barnard asked whether members of the press should exit the room and the discussion could take place in executive session. Corporation Counsel Laura Miskell responded that was not necessary, but as a firefighters union representative began to speak on litigation issues, Miskell stopped him and recommended the executive session.
According to Roman, Barnard and Gina Pasceri, then the alderman at large, made the motion to enter executive session and the council approved this by a 6-0 vote. Roman noted that none of the aldermen asked whether the discussion should be opened again to the press and the public until the committee meeting ended and the aldermen walked into council chambers to address the crowd gathered there.
Pasceri and Barnard both resigned from their council seats in early January. Pasceri in her resignation letter claimed she couldn't do her job due to the "bullying" and "hostile" work environment fostered by the Roman administration.
Of the investigation of Fogle's complaint, Roman said she has "nothing to hide" and she will cooperate.
In her letter to Roman, which she read aloud at the end of the council's business meeting last week, Fogle claimed 1st Ward Alderman Paul Beakman, council president, had turned the Dec. 19 executive session into a "coercive, hostile work setting."
Of Fogle's claims, Beakman said in response, "the only truth in that letter is the signature." On Monday, he said he's standing behind that statement and takes issue with having his reputation dirtied.
“I look forward to the opportunity to clearing the mayor’s good name and my good name,” he said.
Fogle could not be reached on Monday to comment on the investigation.
