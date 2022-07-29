The Niagara County Clerk’s Office is hosting WNY Food 4 Paws donation barrels at the Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda DMV offices, County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski announced on Friday. Residents are encouraged to drop off donations of pet food and treats for distribution at food pantries and pet food pantries in Niagara and Erie counties.
WNY Food 4 Paws is a newly created non-profit whose mission is to support food pantries that provide pet food to families experiencing financial hardships. The organization works directly with manufacturers, pet supply stores, grocery stores and community partners to acquire pet food and other pet supplies.
“The use of food banks has significantly increased during these difficult times, and families also need help feeding their pets,” Jastrzemski said. “The ability to provide appropriate, nutritious food for their cat or dog may be a contributing factor that determines if a family can keep the pet or is forced to surrender it to an animal shelter or rescue.”
A WNY Food 4 Paws barrel will be set up at the Niagara County Fair next week, in the tent shared by the county clerk, sheriff, and other county departments.
For the complete list of barrel locations in the two counties, visit: wnyfood4paws.org.
For a list of food and pet food pantries dial 2-1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.