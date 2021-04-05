United Way of Greater Niagara's Women United has joined with Women of Steel to host a food drive on behalf of eight UW-supported agencies in Niagara County and the City of Tonawanda.
Women United is an arm of UWGN that promotes issues of concern to women and supports UW agencies through fundraising, dues and other resources.
Women of Steel are female members of United Steel Workers union.
The food drive is ongoing through the month of April. Donations may be dropped off at the UWGN office at 6420 Inducon Drive Suite B2, Sanborn, To arrange for pickup of donations, call 731-4580.
