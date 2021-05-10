It’s always nice to have someone deliver all the ingredients needed to make a delicious, healthy meal.
It’s even better when they do it for four weeks in a row and they also deliver, right to the door, new pots and pans and other kitchen tools needed to prepare and cook the meals.
That’s just what’s going to happen to 100 lucky families in Niagara Falls this week, through the Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options Cooking at Home program.
The foundation, which in December completed a similar program in Buffalo for 200 families, has created the initiative to encourage families to cook together and to demonstrate how easy and affordable it is to make healthy and delicious meals.
Milissa Williams, one of the Buffalo families who received the deliveries, said that the meals delivered to her door were a blessing, especially during COVID-19, and the meals were enough for her whole family, including two daughters, two sons, and her grandson.
“We were excited about it,” she said of the Healthy Options deliveries. “My oldest daughter was going to school at the time, so she was excited too.”
Williams is an experienced cook, so most of the recipes were similar to those she had prepared for her family before, but making the jerk sauce in the Jamaican Jerk Chicken from scratch rather than using a bottled jerk sauce like she typically does, reminded her how easy it was to do. “It had a really nice taste,” she said.
She was also delighted by the non-stick pots she received. “They’re my favorite pots now,” she said.
The December pilot program in Buffalo was a great success according to a project spokesperson Shannon Specht, who said, “67% of respondents reporting ‘increased confidence’ in cooking healthy meals for their families on a budget and 92% reusing the recipes provided.’ “
In Niagara Falls, families were selected for the program through their participation in the foundation’s Soccer for Success program or the Good for the Neighborhood Health Fairs.
Families will receive one meal once a week, starting today, including everything needed for black bean quesadillas, Arroz con Pollo, Jamaican Jerk Chicken and a Mexican Bowl.
The bags are being delivered by the African Heritage Food Co-op of Niagara Falls, one of three sponsors of the program. Alex Wright is founder of the co-op, which was created to provide delicious, healthy foods to families in the inner city and will soon have a market on Highland Avenue. Wright said this week’s bags will be delivered on Monday and Tuesday by the co-op’s two trucks.
The program is presented by KeyBank, in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation.
“Access to healthy food options is important for the overall health and well-being of our families and our community,” said Elizabeth Gurney, executive director of the KeyBank and First Niagara Foundations. “This program ensures that more families in our community will be able to eat well, stay healthy and learn about different kinds of food in a fun and unique way. After such a successful pilot program in Buffalo, we’re pleased to help expand this program to Niagara Falls.”
The Independent Foundation introduced Healthy Options Cooking at Home to engage families, typically served by the Independent Health Foundation’s Soccer for Success and Good for the Neighborhood programs, during the pandemic.
When the foundation surveyed Soccer for Success families to inform its focus in 2020, 79% said the cost of healthy food was the biggest challenge and 39% said they didn’t have enough food to feed their families since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
Those who are not enrolled in the Healthy Options program are invited to go online to www.healthyoptionsbuffalo.com to find the recipes included in the program, as well as shopping lists and cooking videos.
All the meals can be made for under $10, according to Brianna Bartholomew, a registered dietician for Independent Health.
Bartholomew said the foundation hopes to do more programs throughout Western New York.
“Our goal is to hit another 300 families by the end of the year,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.