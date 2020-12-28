Food for the holidays

The Lockport School Employee Association (LSEA) recently provided dozens of Christmas meals to needy families.
“Along with almost 30 meals, we were able to raise enough money through our membership to purchase $30 gift cards from local businesses,” said Brian Hopkins of the LSEA.
Members of the the LSEA Food Drive Committee are Hopkins, Chuck Hackmer, Mike Stover, Joe Poole, Miles Patterson and Ruth Eaton.
Among the local business that donated to the good cause were Scapelleti’s Deli, Sub Delicious, Penalty Box, Lock 34, Stevie Vs, Toys from Lo’s, Olive Leaf and Kalamatas.
Hopkins said Vision Works wanted to step in to help do a family as well. The Vision Works staff consists of Amy Hackmer, Lana Harris, Richard Coniglio, Dr. Zimmerman, Rania Abdulrahman, and Dr. Dizazzo.
Calabro, from Aramark food services, was also a huge help once again, Hopkins said. Santa and Mrs Clause (Bill and Cheryl Anterline) also helped deliver meals as well, he added.
“Vision Works requested a name from us and they did the rest,” Stover said. “They generously provided a meal, gift certificate and presents.”
About a month after delivering free Thanksgiving meals to local families in need, Stover said LSEA did another great job of coming together to support this cause with free hams, potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls and a dessert.
“It was a huge success and hopefully brighten up families holidays for years to come,” Stover said.
“This year was extra special because of the difficulties families have to endure. A special ‘thank you’ goes out to Allie Hopkins, secretary for the Athletic Department. for teaching us how to use Google Sheets to help organize donations and names of families.”
