Food pantry offering help to UAW members

BUFFALO — As the United Auto Workers union strike against General Motors continues, FeedMore WNY encourages affected individuals and families experiencing food insecurity or financial hardship to participate in its two upcoming Mobile Food Pantry distributions in Lockport and Tonawanda.
The distributions will provide a variety of shelf-stable and perishable nutritious food items, including produce, dairy, grains and proteins.
The mobile food pantry distributions will be held as follows:
• from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at The Salvation Army in Lockport, 50 Cottage St.
• from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at The Salvation Army Tonawanda, 46 Broad St., Tonawanda.
In order to make it as easy as possible for hungry community members to receive food, participants will be asked to sign in at the distributions.
“Many community members are just one missing paycheck or unexpected crisis from needing food assistance. FeedMore WNY exists to make sure no one has to go hungry at any time, for any reason,” Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, said. “We hope our neighbors in need take advantage of these Mobile Food Pantry distributions, as well as our ongoing programs and services that we offer throughout our four-county service area.”
FeedMore WNY’s Mobile Food Pantry distributions are available to anyone who is in need of food assistance. The distribution in Tonawanda is part of FeedMore WNY’s regularly scheduled Mobile Food Pantry Program. FeedMore WNY added the distribution in Lockport to help meet the increased need in the community as a result of the strike. The organization also is preparing for the possibility of additional special food distributions to impacted individuals if the strike continues.
Anyone in need of food assistance always is encouraged to call FeedMore WNY at (716) 852-1305 to be connected with its partner agencies and programs throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. Community members in need also can use the “Find Help” tab at www.foodbankwny.org to find a soup kitchen or food pantry in their area.
