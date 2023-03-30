Football in the Parks’ first spring season will open at Altro Park on April 16.
“The kids have been asking about it,” organizer Bill Bisher said.
Bisher has been running the Football in the Parks program, an offshoot of Kickball in the Parks, the past two years each fall. He keeps families updated through the Facebook page Lockport Youth Activities (Kickball in the Parks). Player applications can be found there.
The particulars are that any youth, aged 8 years and older, can come to Altro Park every other Sunday this spring, between noon and 3:30 p.m., and play a quick “pick-up style” game or even a mini-tournament. There’s no registration fee, everything’s free.
“If there’s a lot of them, we separate the little kids and let them play against each other, and the big kids play each other so they can compete,” Bisher said.
Originally the game was flag football, but Bisher said there was too much contact. Kids would reach for the flag and end up grabbing the runner, so the game was changed. There isn’t a lot of contact this way, he said, though sometimes a player’s momentum will result in them pushing, rather than touching, the other player with two hands.
“Occasionally there’s a collision,” he said.
While the sport is low maintenance, Bisher extended his thanks to Val Hamluk and Tammy Dodge of the Lockport Schools Credit Union for donating footballs and cones. Bisher said he just put it out on Facebook that the equipment was needed and then it was there, “ordered and on my doorstep.”
“That’s kind of how it works,” he said.
Adults are also invited to participate. Occasionally a mom shows up, Bisher said, but mostly it’s dads and their sons and daughters who come to play.
“The adult is usually the QB, sometimes a receiver,” Bisher said.
The group plays in light rain, snow, whatever the weather. Bisher said he’ll keep doing it until no one shows up.
Ahead of the spring football season, Saturday is Indoor Youth Games day at Christ Community Church, 140 Genesee St. Between noon and 3 p.m. youths can play dodgeball (with LSCU-donated equipment), capture the flag, handball, indoor football and basketeball.
“Last year we had four events there,” Bisher said. “Then we had one a couple weeks ago and they offered an extra day for free.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.