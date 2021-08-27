Jamie Belliveau loves motorcycle runs. There’s nothing like a bunch of two-wheeled enthusiasts, who gathered to enjoy the last bit of riding season, stopping at a few spots along the way and then roaring back out onto the road again as a group of 20, 50 or 100.
But Belliveau also loves doing good by the community and those who need a lift during troubled times. Someone told him he could donate teddy bears to Children’s Hospital in Buffalo and that would help to cheer up kids and their families.
That’s how the Teddy Bear Motorcycle Run was born 10 years ago.
“The first couple years were fairly small, but now we’ve been getting 50 to 60 motorcycles,” Belliveau said. “I’m expecting close to 100 this year. So many things have been cancelled, and there’s still things getting canceled, so for the things that are going on, more people are showing up.”
The Teddy Bear run didn’t take place in the summer of 2020, but not for lack of trying. Belliveau got into a motorcycle accident and was unable to run the event. This year he’s passionate about getting back on the road.
Whether it's still the Teddy Bear run or he has to come up with another name for the event, Belliveau is uncertain. There's been a change in what Children's Hospital is willing to accept on behalf of patients, due partly to the Covid pandemic.
“A couple of years ago the hospital started leaning against the stuffed animals, because, even though you can buy one at a store, it’s just sitting on a shelf. People can pick them up, play with them, and they’re going to sick kids,” Belliveau said. “They were still taking them because they knew I’d go through them and discard used toys, but this year they said, ‘We can’t do stuffed animals at all.’”
The hospital gave Belliveau a list of items that could be accepted, including musical toys, superhero action figures, Crayola color wash markers, sweatpants and shirts for toddlers through teens in neutral colors, Play Doh, small Lego sets, glitter glue or slime kits, Matchbox cars and decks of regular and UNO cards.
Belliveau stressed that the items must be new, and toys with removable or detachable parts, sharp edges, marbles or magnets should be avoided.
The hospital will also accept small gifts for the parents of its patients, according to Belliveau.
“This year one of the things they asked for is the $10 gift cards, and I couldn’t understand what that was for, because (the motorcycle run) for the kids,” he said. “But I realized these parents are going to be at the hospital for days and months. So, the Tim Horton’s gift cards are something I’m going for this year, because there’s a Tim Horton’s in the hospital. For the parents who are there because there kids are, that’s something to help them out.”
The run will start at Attitudes Bar & Grill, 616 West Ave., Lockport, where Belliveau will load up his Jeep with donations, then the group will ride an hour to the Black North Inn at Point Breeze, north of Albion. They’ll then hit the Open Air Bar in Newfane and finally ride up to the Sunset Bar and Grill in Wilson.
“They happen to have a Led Zeppelin tribute band that day,” Belliveau said. “I called them up and asked them if they could handle 60 or 100 bikers. They said, ‘Bring them down!’”
The run will then finish back at Attitudes.
“It’s pretty incredible,” Belliveau said. “It started out with the teddy bears. ... (And) if a kid has parents that can’t really get them anything, it’s nice to give them something. ... Take care of the kids that need it."
Bikers and riders can show up at noon Sunday at Attitudes with a donation. For more information, call Belliveau at (716) 940-8551.
